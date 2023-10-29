King Charles to mount up pressure on Prince George for 'future of insitution'

File Footage

King Charles may have to mount up the pressure on Prince George as it emerged that there were only four working royals under the age of 70.



With the monarch at 73 and Queen Camilla 75, that leaves the little one’s parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Edward and Sophie as the only senior working royals.

This, as per royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to Express was a sign that the "future of the institution" was likely to fall on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children at a much earlier age.

"There is enormous interest whenever George and his siblings appear at various events," he noted.

"The coverage goes worldwide and is certainly beneficial to the monarchy.

"It is also true that only four of the members of the Royal Family currently carrying out royal duties are under 70.

"The future of the institution clearly depends on the Waleses and their children."

This development comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly were facing a difficult decision to manage their workload and family due to King Charles’ pressure for them to do more public engagements.

One source said told OK!: "William and Kate have been put in a very difficult position of choosing between the right path for their family or the future of the monarchy."

"Both are very important to them, but they have decided to put their children first while they are so young."