Jay-Z ‘proud’ of daughter Blue Ivy after Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ tour

Jay-Z got sentimental talking about Blue Ivy’s journey.

In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Jay Z expressed that he is “proud” of his daughter, who has been called the most famous child next to North West, for “reclaiming her power” despite being “born into a life she didn’t ask for.”

“With Blue, what makes me super like, proud and like, you know, I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage is ‘cause Blue’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for,” he said.

He further reflected on how his 11-year-old daughter has dealt with “scrutiny” under the “public eye and everyone having an opinion,” even for something as small as “how she keeps her hair.”

With Blue’s most recent appearances alongside her mother Queen Bey on her Renaissance World Tour, the doting father-of-three knew how nervous and frightened she was.

“And then watching her grow in it. You know, she came out – 80,000 people – she’s 11, so she’s nervous,” the Story Of O.J rapper recalled.

As the mother-daughter duo performed My Power on stage, Jay-Z watched on as his daughter was able to “reclaim her power.”

Blue Ivy, the eldest child of Jay-Z and Beyoncé born in 2012, joined the dance crew for many of her mother’s Renaissance Tour shows throughout this year.