Jean-Claude Van Damme felt ‘strange’ on ‘Friends’ with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Jean-Claude Van Damme felt ‘strange’ on ‘Friends’ scene with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Jean-Claude Van Damme cringes whenever he thinks of Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox fighting over him in Friends.

Speaking to the New York Post an interview published last week, the Belgian actor, martial artist, and filmmaker reflected on his cameo as himself in the 1996 Friends episode entitled The One After the Superbowl: Part 2.

“My acting is so bad. I look so like a ham. Like, ‘Hey, girls.’… It’s like, I’m ashamed of myself,” he recalled the “strange” experience.

In the episode, Cox’s Monica and Aniston’s Rachel spot and swoon over the Muscles from Brussels while shooting a movie in the six friends’ home city of New York, spending the entire episode fighting over who gets to date him.

“So then I was on the set, and those girls, they go and they kiss me and they kiss me on the lips. I didn’t know what to do, how to do… It was strange,” he said, while noting that “[Anniston and Cox] were nice.”

The fight choreographer, 63, admitted that he “didn’t know much about the show,” but was “glad” to “see those two beautiful girls” and honored to be on “the hottest show right now in the world.”

Indeed, the unparalleled cultural legacy of Friends extended beyond it’s 10-season run from 1994 to 2004, starring Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry, who played the beloved Chandler Bing, passed away on Saturday evening to due alleged drowning.