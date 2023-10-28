Kanye West once told sportswear company's manager to 'kiss Hitler': report

Kanye West once told sportswear company's manager to 'kiss Hitler'

American rapper Kanye West had reportedly shared his antisemitic views nearly a decade ago while working at the sportswear company, according to a new report.

Adidas allegedly had dealt with the "Stroger" hitmaker's disturbing views for nearly a decade before the brand publicly dropped him in October of 2022.



According to a new report by The New York Times, the brand's staff allegedly dealt with a number of outrageous and disturbing acts from the rapper.

Two of the most alarming instances included the rapper allegedly drawing a swastika symbol over a shoe design during a meeting and allegedly telling a Jewish Adidas manager to kiss a picture of Hitler every day.



The rapper was reportedly able to get away with sharing antisemitic views and offensive comments during his tenure with the company due to the astounding profit margins they received from the rapper.

Despite his erratic behaviour, Adidas reportedly even tripled the rapper's annual salary during his contract negations in 2016. The company did, however, add in a morals clause into the new contract that they didn’t implement until 2022.



The report stated: "The Adidas employees, thrilled to get started, had arrayed sneakers and fabric swatches on a long table near a mood board pinned with images," and continued: "But nothing they showed that day at the company’s German headquarters captured the vision Mr. West had shared.”



Two sources told the news outlet: "To convey how offensive he considered the designs, he grabbed a sketch of a shoe and took a marker to the toe. Then he drew a swastika."