Jimmy Fallon puts crowd in ‘stitches’ with stand-up comedy comeback

Jimmy Fallon got back in the stand-up comedy game after ages.



The Tonight Show host, who has faced recent allegations of a "toxic workplace" at his NBC show, was photographed at the famed underground club on Thursday with fellow comedians Chris Rock and Mike Birbiglia.

According to an insider, Rock urged Fallon to "get back on the bike" and enter the stage.

Another source from Page Six reported that Fallon’s act put “the crowd in stitches!”

The talk show host made his stand-up debut at the age of 17-years-old doing a bit with a John Travolta impression.

Recently, the former SNL star was the subject of a Rolling Stone exposé in which he was accused of creating a "toxic work environment" by being "erratic" and high on the job.

The host than allegedly apologized to his team and employees, expressing his guilt over his attitude.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad… Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends … I feel so bad I can’t even tell you,” he said.

As Fallon has been out of the public eye for a time, but it appears he is returning.

According to reports, Fallon partied hard at a party last weekend to celebrate the release of the Rolling Stones' new album Hackney Diamonds.

As per Page Six, the comedian, who has done impressions of renowned Stones vocalist Mick Jagger on SNL, busted out his dances and British accent for Jagger himself at a Stones party at the Baccarat hotel.

“Jimmy stood in front of Mick as he was sitting down and did his impression,” a source told the outlet. “It was hilarious.”