Jonnie Irwin give special birthday treat to wife Jess amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin celebrated his wife's birthday with a touching gesture by sharing a warm lunch together.

In honour of his wife's special day, the star posted a charming selfie of the two on Instagram, bundled up against the autumn sun.

Despite his ongoing battle with terminal cancer, the TV presenter appeared to be in high spirits, wearing a cozy khaki scarf and a grey flat cap.

Meanwhile, Jess, 40, added a pop of colour as she wrapped up in a pink scarf and white turtleneck jumper.

Jonnie, 49, revealed in November that his cancer had spread from his lung to his brain after initially being diagnosed in 2020.

The TV presenter captioned the post: 'Birthday lunch with my Favourite. #love #birthday #belter #lobsterravioli'.

Jonnie was flooded with support as fans took to the comments to send their love to the couple.

The couple is parents to four-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

The birthday celebrations come after Jonnie confirmed earlier this month that he will return to TV screens.