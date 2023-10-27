Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘different priorities’ in life?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly pursuing distinct life goals, with the Duke seeking a tranquil existence, while the former actress-turned-Duchess is focusing on achieving celebrity status and mingling with prominent figures in Hollywood.

Since their decision to step back as senior members of the British Royal Family in 2020 and their subsequent move to California, their marriage has faced ongoing rumours of strain. Recent revelations shed light on their contrasting aspirations and sentiments.

According to various sources, Prince Harry misses his homeland of the United Kingdom, while Meghan is enjoying her high-flying life in LA where she rubs shoulders with famous faces galore and works with her new talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) on exciting rumoured new projects.

Speaking to Woman Magazine, one source spilled to Royal biographer Emily Adams that the couple have some stark differences. "Harry loves his wife and children; he is happy but really misses the UK," the source spilled, while revealing that Meghan is said to be "enjoying" her celebrity status.

The Duke is said to enjoy a lowkey life in Montecito, with him happy taking their dog to the beach and dropping Archie off at pre-school, which came as another source said,

"There's very much a feeling that Harry wants to concentrate on charity work and his family, while Meghan is much more concentrated on moving her brand forward." It was then hinted that Meghan's new projects will reveal more of the "real" Meghan.

But the way in which Harry misses his family and homeland, while Meghan lives in her home country and doesn't miss her estranged family, could be the root of the couple's problems and differences in what they really want.

The Duchess cut off the rest of her family, including her estranged father, Thomas Markle, and her half-sister Samantha Markle, leaving the pair enraged. Meanwhile, Harry is miles away from his father King Charles III, his brother Prince William, and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as well as his nieces and nephews Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.