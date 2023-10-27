Peter Andre's pregnant wife Emily shares thrilling update: 'over the moon’

In an exhilarating revelation, Emily Andre expressed her absolute delight. The pregnant star, married to Peter Andre at the age of 50, turned to Instagram on Thursday to unveil some exciting news to her 528,000 followers.

She disclosed that she has authored a new book titled "Healthy Mind, Happy You."

Posting a snap of the colourful book cover, the NHS doctor, 30, penned: 'EXCITING NEWS! I’m over the moon to reveal my latest book, Healthy Mind, Happy You.'

'Mental health is so important for children and adults alike. With this book for 9+ readers, I want to support children in dealing with everyday worries and reaching out when things are hard.

'It’s been such a privilege to write, and I hope it helps children to feel more confident talking about their mental health.'

She added: 'Healthy Mind, Happy You is out in January and available to pre-order now from all good bookshops and from the link in my bio!'

Fans were quick to flood with comments below her post, as they praised Emily.