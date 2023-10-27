Future of Harry Potter spin-offs in doubt as Fantastic Beasts stalls

Fans of the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts film series have been delivered a blow after the franchise director revealed that there are currently no plans for future films in the series.



David Yates, who directed all three Fantastic Beasts films, told The Daily Telegraph that the studio is "taking a step back" from the series to "figure out what the future holds."

"There are no firm plans for another Fantastic Beasts film right now," Yates said. "We're taking a step back to figure out what the future holds for the Wizarding World franchise. There's so much to explore within that world, and we want to make sure we make the best decisions for it."

The news comes as a disappointment to many fans, who were hoping for more films in the Fantastic Beasts series. The first film, released in 2016, was a critical and commercial success, but the sequels have performed less well at the box office.

It's unclear what the future holds for the Wizarding World franchise, but Yates said that the studio is "committed to making more films in the Harry Potter universe."

"There's so much more story to tell in the Wizarding World," Yates said. "We're just taking some time to figure out what the next chapter looks like."

It's possible that the studio is considering other Harry Potter spin-off films, such as a film about the Marauders or a film about the early days of Hogwarts. However, it's also possible that the studio will take a break from the Harry Potter universe for a while.