Blac Chyna reveals ex Tyga cheated on her with ‘underage’ Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna recently opened up about her messy breakup with ex Tyga, revealing that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner, who was a minor at the time.



The American model whose real name is Angela White appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files and claimed that the rapper kicked her out from the house she shared with him after she found out about his affair with Jenner.

"I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like 16 or something," White shared.

"Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that's kind of what ended it."



The TV personality shared that she found out about her then partner’s affair with beauty mogul from the internet, "I feel like the same way everybody else did, the Internet."



The 35-year-old model further shared that her split got messier due to her friendship with Jenner’s old sister, Kim Kardashian.

"Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show. We lived in the same community. And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was really crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me," she added.

White said that she never used to talk about these things, but it's been years, and people need to hear her side of story.



The former couple is currently co-parenting their 11-year-old son King Cairo following their messy split in 2014.

