Russell Wilson celebrates wife Ciara on 38th birthday: 'Truly heaven sent'

Russell Wilson honours lovely wife Ciara.



On Wednesday, the singer turned 38 years old, and the 34-year-old quarterback for the Denver Broncos wrote a heartfelt Instagram homage to her.

“Happy Birthday to my Queen, @ciara,” Wilson wrote under a video of photos of the duo and their children. “You truly are Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife.”

In the video, set to the music of Ciara and Chris Brown's song How We Roll, the married couple hugged and had joyful expressions while standing with their kids: Future Zahir, 9, Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3.

“We are all truly BLESSED!! I’m so grateful that God put you into my life and we’ve been able to create an amazing (growing) family,” Wilson continued in his caption.

He added that “God has so much in store” for the singer and that “I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!!”

The sports star concluded the adorable tribute with, “I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You Mrs. Wilson.”

At present, Ciara and Wilson are expecting their third child. They already have a daughter named Sienna and a son named Win together, while Future Zahir is Ciara's child from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Throughout her fourth pregnancy, Ciara has been regularly sharing updates about her expanding baby bump. This Sunday, the Level Up singer posted a photo of herself, showcasing her bump while attending Wilson's game against the Green Bay Packers in Colorado.