'DWTS': Alyson Hannigan pays tribute with 'How I Met Your Mother' reference

File Footage

Alyson Hannigan’s Dancing With the Stars performance made the best reference to How I Met Your Mother for a very sweet reason.

Hannigan, 49, chose to pay tribute to her days on the hit 2000s sitcom for the season’s Most Memorable Year Night on Tuesday, inviting contestants to celebrate the most meaningful and significant experiences of their lives.

As Hannigan and her professional partner performed their number to Ed Sheeran’s Perfect, they whipped out one of the show’s most iconic props: The yellow umbrella.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star had teased the reference ahead of her performance, posting behind the scene pictures of her holding the honey-coloured umbrella to her Instagram, with the caption, “If you know you know,” accompanied by yellow hearts and an umbrella emoji.

Hannigan’s former co-star, Josh Radnor, replied in the comments, “I know!”

For those unfamiliar with the show, Radnor’s character pursues the mysterious “mother,” about whom the audience knows very little except that she has a yellow umbrella.

The mother-of-two posted some more snaps from the performance as she “[danced] to celebrate [her] happily ever after,” referring to her fateful 2003 meeting with husband Alexis Denisof.

In fact, the yellow umbrella was merely a prop to celebrate the actual “most memorable year” of Hannigan’s life.

“Tonight, we celebrate my most memorable year… 2003: the year I married my husband and our happily ever after began,” she wrote in another Instagram teaser featuring her husband of two decades.