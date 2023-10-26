Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Kelce prefers Taylor’s Version of ‘You Belong With Me’

Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Kelce proved to be a Swiftie.



In an interview published on Wednesday, October 25, Ed stated that his favorite song by Swift is You Belong With Me. But he unintentionally bought and downloaded the song's original version.

The 33-year-old Swift released You Belong With Me off her album Fearless in November 2008.

After almost 11 years, Swift's previous record label, Big Machine Records, sold Scooter Braun her complete career for a price over $300 million.

Following the deal, Swift repeatedly criticized Braun, 42, and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta. Later on, Braun sold a private equity firm the rights.

“If you know Dad like I know Dad. I feel terrible for Taylor,” the NFL star joked with his brother Jason Kelce during the October 18 episode of their New Heights podcast about their dad talking to Swift at the game.

”We’re saying this just because we love to rag on the big guy.”

Following Travis's indication that Ed had begun to listen to Swift's music ”a little,” Jason, 35, continued to conjecture about his father's Swiftian status.

“He’s probably saying, ‘I’ve taken all your CDs out at the local library and I’ve burned them into my computer because that is legal as a tax-paying citizen,’” Jason Kelce said.