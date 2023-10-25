‘Maestro’: Bradley Cooper depicts complex, nuanced portrait of Leonard Bernstein

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in their upcoming film start a lifelong relationship.

Maestro, the latest film from writer-director-actor Cooper, 48, in which he acts as the late conductor Leonard Bernstein, received a new trailer on Wednesday from Netflix.

As Felicia Montealegre, Bernstein's wife, Mulligan, 38, costars.

In the latest teaser, Bernstein is seen as an elderly man who remembers his friendship with Montealegre and her guidance on how to approach his compositions.

After that, you'll see sequences in full colour and black and white alternate, showcasing Leonard and Felicia's courtship and marriage, Bernstein's rise to prominence as a conductor, and Felicia's coming to terms with Leonard's dual identity as a gay man.

The couple's romance, which lasted from 1951 until she died in 1978, is depicted in the film.

An official logline for the movie describes Maestro as "a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein."

"A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love," the logline reads.

Maestro will play in a few theatres throughout November before its release on Netflix on Wednesday, December 20.