Dame Joan Collins reveals awkward encounter with Harry Styles at Met Gala in 2019

Dame Joan Collins allegedly addressed Met Gala encounter with Harry Styles in 2019 in her new memoir Behind The Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends.

In the memoir, the Hollywood actress, now 90, recounts the incident.

The event unfolded as the singer, aged 29 at the time, enthusiastically danced and sang along to Cher, who was 77 years old, during her on-stage performance at the fashion event.

She recollected that this event marked her initial attendance at the grand soirée, and Harry Styles, in her perspective, kept obstructing her view while Cher was performing.

According to the icon, the brawl occurred as the singer, 29, kept dancing and singing along to Cher, 77, who performed on stage at the fashion event.

She recalled that it had been her first time attending the big soirée and Harry annoyingly kept blocking her view during Cher's performance.

In her book, she wrote: 'Harry Styles jumped on the table in front of us [those sitting on her table], obscuring our view, and took no notice of our entreaties to "get down, we can’t see".'

Joan added: 'The sophisticated crowd went mad for her [Cher], standing up whooping and cheering.

'Bette Midler, wearing a top hat and tailcoat in glittery black sequins, came to our table and boogied with Julianne Moore.

'And I glimpsed Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Holmes doing the same.

'Cher left after her first number then came back wearing her original Bob Mackie sleek black embroidered bodysuit and a massive black curly wig to sing Believe.'

Despite the awkward encounter between the two icons, Joan said she would 'go back to the Met in a heartbeat'.

She added: 'I loved my first Met Ball, and I would certainly go again in a heartbeat, although at $30,000 [£24,700] a seat, I’ll wait to be invited!'

It comes after Dame Joan recently revealed her own experiences as a young actress in Hollywood during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last week.