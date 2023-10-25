Jacob Elordi credits Disney's 'Lilo and Stitch' for preparing him to play Elvis

File Footage

Jacob Elordi learned everything he knew about Elvis Presley from Lilo & Stitch.

Elordi, who plays the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the upcoming biographical drama, Priscilla, made the embarrassing admission on Monday’s episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while they were discussing the anticipated movie.

When host Fallon asked the Euphoria star whether he was an Elvis fan growing up, Elordi replied with an honest and unexpected answer.

“No. The most I knew of Elvis was in Lilo & Stitch … which is a lot, by the way.”

Indeed, the highly successful 2002 Disney movie, later turned TV series, made countless references to Elvis, with even its soundtrack featuring some of his top hits, including Heartbreak Hotel, Jailhouse Rock, and Devil in Disguise.

The protagonists of the show, a young Hawaiin girl named Lilo and her adopted alien “dog” Stitch, love everything Elvis, routinely busting some of the rock ‘n’ roll icon’s sweet dance moves.

That’s not to say that the Kissing Booth actor didn’t do some proper research for his portrayal of Elvis upon casting, reading up on Peter Guralnick’s Presley biography Last Train to Memphis per a 2022 interview with GQ.



But credit where credit is due, Elordi’s Elvis knowledge from Lilo and Stitch earned him a seven-minute-long standing ovation at the Venice film festival in September.