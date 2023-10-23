Verdict reserved on petitions challenging May 9 accused trial in military courts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran hit a police water cannon vehicle during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore on May 9, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on petitions filed against the military trial of civilians involved in the May 9 violent protests that broke out following the arrest of former premier Imran Khan in a graft case.

A five-member apex court bench — headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik — heard the petitions filed by the PTI chief and others.



The decision was reserved after Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan completed his arguments centred around the domain and scope of the military courts to try the civilians under the Army Act.

A day earlier, the federal government informed the apex court that the military trials of civilians had already commenced.

The government told the bench about the development related to trials in the military courts in a miscellaneous application following orders of the top court on August 3, highlighting that at least 102 people were taken into custody due to their involvement in the attacks on military installations and establishments.

The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after former prime minister Imran Khan's — who was removed from office via a vote of no confidence in April last year — arrest in the £190 million settlement case.

Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

Today's hearing

At the outset of the hearing today, petitioner lawyer Salman Akram Raja told the bench that trials of civilians already commenced before the top court’s verdict in the matter.

Responding to this, Justice Ahsan said the method of conducting proceedings of the case would be settled after AGP Awan's arguments.

Presenting his arguments, the AGP said he would explain to the court why a constitutional amendment was necessary to form military courts in 2015 to try the terrorists.

Responding to Justice Ahsan's query, the attorney general said the accused who were tried in military courts included local and foreign nationals.

He said the accused would be tried under Section 2 (1) (D) of the Official Secrets Act and a trial under the Army Act would fulfill all the requirements of a criminal case.

“The trial of the May 9 accused will be held in line with the procedure of a criminal court,” the AGP said.

Suspects express confidence in mly courts

Earlier, expressing their “faith and confidence” in military authorities, nine of the May 9 suspects — who are currently in army’s custody — moved the Supreme Court, seeking an order for their trial in the military court be proceeded and concluded expeditiously to “meet the ends of justice”.

Nine out of more than 100 suspects, who were in the army’s custody, filed their petitions in the apex court via an advocate-on-record.

In his petition, one of the suspects says, “That since the applicant is under the custody of the military authorities, he was never tortured even during the course of investigation, rather a better treatment was given to him and all other accused which was beyond their expectations.”

In his plea, the suspect requested the military authorities that he may be tried and otherwise dealt with under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Rules made thereunder and justice should be provided expeditiously.

Case background

In response to the move by the then-government and military to try the May 9 protestors in military courts, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) Executive Director Karamat Ali, requested the apex court to declare the military trials "unconstitutional".

The initial hearings were marred by objections on the bench formation and recusals by the judges. Eventually, a six-member bench heard the petitions.

However, in the last hearing on August 3, the then-chief justice Umar Ata Bandial said the apex court would stop the country's army from resorting to any unconstitutional moves.

In the last hearing, the case was adjourned indefinitely after AGP Mansoor Usman Awan assured the then CJP that the military trials would not proceed without informing the apex court.

