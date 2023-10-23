Taylor Swift and new BFF Brittany Mahomes show off special handshake

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are having a blast bonding together as they support their men on the field.



The Grammy-winning singer, 33, attended the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, at the Arrowhead Stadium to support her new beau, Travis Kelce, while Brittany cheered on her quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes.

In the second quarter, both Patrick and Kelce were at the top of their game as they scored a touchdown for their team.

As the men scored point for their team, the two new besties busted out some moves in excitement and seemingly debuted a special handshake together.

This isn’t the first time the Cruel Summer musician was seen bonding with the Brittany. Apart from celebrating the milestones during the games, Brittany joined the Swift squad with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner in New York City last month ahead for a girls’ night out.

Previously, a source told Us Weekly that Patrick and Brittany, who tied the knot in March 2022, have been “huge fans” of Swift.”

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” a source told the outlet earlier this month. “They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”

The insider shared that Brittany thinks the singer is “so sweet” and “down to earth.”

“The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better,” the source continued, adding that the women are “having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”