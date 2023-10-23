 
Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner reunite amicably at son Samuel's basketball game

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner put aside past drama for son's game

By Chris Gilbert
October 23, 2023

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner displayed a united front as they came together at their son Samuel's basketball game held at the Santa Monica Family YMCA on a Saturday afternoon. 

Both, the former couple were spotted engaging in conversation as they dropped off their 11-year-old son Samuel and 17-year-old daughter Violet Affleck, allowing the kids some quality time with their father.

Affleck, who is currently married to singer Jennifer Lopez, opted for a casual look, sporting a 'Jerry Remy Fight Club' t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans for the relaxed occasion. 

During the family gathering, the two-time Oscar-winning actor, Affleck, showcased some basketball skills, deftly spinning a basketball on his fingertips. 

The scene unfolded as Samuel shared a farewell hug with his mother before spending time with his dad.


