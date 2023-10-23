Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner reunite amicably at son Samuel's basketball game

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner displayed a united front as they came together at their son Samuel's basketball game held at the Santa Monica Family YMCA on a Saturday afternoon.

Both, the former couple were spotted engaging in conversation as they dropped off their 11-year-old son Samuel and 17-year-old daughter Violet Affleck, allowing the kids some quality time with their father.



Affleck, who is currently married to singer Jennifer Lopez, opted for a casual look, sporting a 'Jerry Remy Fight Club' t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans for the relaxed occasion.



During the family gathering, the two-time Oscar-winning actor, Affleck, showcased some basketball skills, deftly spinning a basketball on his fingertips.

The scene unfolded as Samuel shared a farewell hug with his mother before spending time with his dad.



