James Bond creator ‘not even started’ working on new movie

James Bond fans are going to have a longer wait for a new movie, as the creators haven’t even started yet.



Executives haven't even started to plan the next installment of the legendary franchise, which saw Daniel Craig leave the role in No Time to Die two years ago, according to producer Barbara Broccoli.

She stated in an interview with The Guardian that the group knew the character's next iteration would need to take into account how the world has evolved in the two decades since Craig assumed the job.

“I think these movies reflect the time they are in, and there’s a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven’t even begun with that,” she said.

Broccoli also revealed that the character could be reinvented just like in the past.

“I go back to GoldenEye when everyone was saying ‘the cold war is over, the wall is over, Bond is dead, no need for Bond, the whole world’s at peace and now there’s no villains’ – and boy was that wrong!”, as per the outlet.

In 2021, the MGM catalogue was sold to Amazon, which included the Bond franchise. However, Broccoli emphasized that Bond would only make big-screen appearances going forward.



She said, “We make the Bond movies for the big theatrical screen and everything about the Bond movies is for audiences to see around the world on that format, so we’ve not wanted to do television

