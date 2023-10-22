Rihanna to release new music and tour in 2024/2025

Rihanna fans rejoice! According to reports, the R&B superstar is quietly planning a comeback tour for 2024/2025.
The news comes after Rihanna signed a deal worth £32million with Live Nation. She is also said to have two albums of new material ready to release.
The Diamonds crooner has been on hiatus from music since the release of her last album, Anti, in 2016.
However, she has remained active in other areas, such as fashion and beauty, with her successful Fenty brands.
Sources say that Rihanna is excited to return to music and perform for her fans again. She is said to have been working on new material for some time now, and she is eager to share it with the world.
An insider told the Mirror, "Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation.”
It is not yet known when or where Rihanna's comeback tour will start, but it is sure to be a huge success. She is one of the most popular and successful artists in the world, and her fans have been eagerly awaiting her return.
This news is a welcome surprise for Rihanna fans, who have been hoping for a new album and tour for some time now.
The singer is known for her energetic live shows and her eclectic mix of music, so fans can expect her comeback tour to be something special.
