Travis Kelce gives fans Halloween ideas linking with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has entered the public consciousness, because of his relationship with Taylor Swift, in a manner that his numerous touchdowns have not been able to.



The NFL player has became the center of attraction ever since he started dating Swift, Kelce has dealt with the spotlight by using his inherent charm and charisma.

With Halloween quickly approaching, one can now anticipate seeing fans attempt fancy dress while watching NFL games, dressing up as their favourite players or creating eerie versions of team mascots.

One of the most popular Halloween costumes in the United States for 2023 is Travis Kelce, and the player even provided some advice on how to pull off his look.

"Man? The moustache is slowly starting to disappear, but I tell you what, man, that stash in the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit. And it was that, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess just my stash? And then yeah, maybe, a bracelet or something on," Kelce advised fans.

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be the popular couple's Halloween 2023 costumes, there is also little matter of whether or not the real people will have the opportunity to take part in the festivities.

Swift has only missed one Kansas City Chiefs game since their relationship became official, but Kelce's current professional schedule makes it impossible to get away.