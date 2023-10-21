Cher shares her thoughts on Britney Spears’ shocking revelations in new memoir

Cher has recently shared her thoughts on Britney Spears upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, which will come out on October 24.



In a new interview with Extra, the iconic singer talked about Britney’s conservatorship, saying, “I don’t think it was right what her father did because it seemed to serve him, no matter the help she needed and needs.”

“I hear things, but no matter what, you love your children and sometimes you have to step in,” stated the 77-year-old while discussing about Britney’s father Jamie Spears control.

Cher remarked, “I didn’t like it, so I wanted to let her know I was watching and I was listening.”

Cher also recalled her time during Las Vegas residency as she and Britney ran in the same circles.

Cher explained, “When we were in Vegas, everybody on the Strip knew. We just didn’t know how deep it was, but we knew something was really not right.”

“You could tell, everybody would say, ‘She’s medicated,’ but not enough to not be able to work, and when people talk, they multiply things, but I knew there was a certain basis, there was that grain of truth, but it bothered me,” added the singer.