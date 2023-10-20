Netflix's 'Elite' excites fans with MAJOR cast swipe

Élite, a binge-worthy Netflix series, has announced a significant cast shake-up as it prepares to replace one of its cast members with a star from another well-liked drama.



Blood and Water, a private-school drama in South Africa, will borrow Andre Lamoglia's portrayal of player Ivan from the wildly popular Spanish drama series.

When the teen drama returns for its fourth instalment in 2024, he will appear at Cape Town's esteemed Parkhurst College in the thrilling switch.

In the meantime, Fikile from Blood & Water's seventh season, played by Khosi Ngema, will arrive at Las Encinas, an elite school in Madrid.

The exchange will benefit the actors, writers, and characters of both programmes, according to Blood & Water creative producer Nosipho Dumisa-Ngoasheng.

"We're always looking for what stories are going to have the most drama, the most dramatic impact, emotional impact and really challenge our characters in their emotional journeys. We like to put them through the wringer and so we thought, what better way to do that," she said.

Because both Netflix shows are based in the world of private schools, the creators claimed that writing the crossover moments was simple.

It follows Netflix's disclosure that Élite will terminate after its eighth season.

Just before the seventh season's release on Friday, the streaming giant tweeted about the discontinuation of the Spanish-language teen drama.

"We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of Elite,' the show's creator Carlos Montero added during a press conference. 'We ended on a high note. Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for Season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it," Montero explained.

"I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with," he continued.

"Élite changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars. It is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it."