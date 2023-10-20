World Cup: Shafiq, Imam stitch first-ever 100-run partnership against Australia

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (L) and Imam-ul-Haq run between the wickets during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

Abdullah Shafiq and Imam ul Haq Friday stitched the first ever 100-run partnership for Pakistan in a World Cup match against Australia.



Giving the Men in Green a steady start, the two talented batters became the first Pakistani opening pair to register a century partnership against Kangaroos, who have posted a mammoth 368-run target in Bengaluru.

The pair created a 127-run stand, with Shafiq scoring 64 runs with the help of seven 4s and two maximums and Imam smashing 63 steered by nine 4s.

The stable partnership came to an end when Marcus Stoinis dismissed Shafiq.

In a rather undesirable development, Pakistan also conceded their highest total in ODI World Cup history.

With openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smashing centuries, the Kangaroos — beating Sri Lanka's 344-run total against Pakistan on October 10 earlier in the tournament — piled up a massive total of 367 runs.

Moreover, Warner became the batter to score the highest runs against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Warner scored 163 off 124 balls with the help of nine 6s and 14 fours.