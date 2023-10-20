David Warner smashes highest score against Pakistan

Australian batter David Warner Friday smashed the highest individual score against Pakistan in the World Cup.
The batter achieved the feat during the Kangaroos and Men In Green's match being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday.
Warner has so far scored 152 off 115 balls with the help of eight 6s and 14 fours.
Before Warner, Australia's Andrew Symonds had scored 143 against Pakistan in the mega event in 2003.
India's Rohit Sharma has the third-highest individual score against Pakistan as she smashed 140 in 2019.
