Erin Foster accuses Chad Michael Murray of cheating on her with Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush is being accused of being a homewrecker.

Bush, 41, allegedly had an affair with her One Tree Hill co-star and ex husband-for-five-months, Chad Michael Murray, 42, while he was in a relationship with Erin Foster in the early to mid 2000s.

The Barely Famous creator made the revelation on a recent episode of The World’s First Podacast as she and sister Sara got candid about their dating lives and histories.

“You actually dated a lot of celebs,” Sara told Erin, reading from a news article about their former flames, which included the likes of Ryan Gosling for the former and Murray for the latter.

Erin jokingly thanked her sister, adding, “In it, it said, ‘And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush.”

To this, Sara interjected and backed up her sister, “By the way though, DeuxMoi’s not… they don’t lie. I mean, and that’s what happened.

Sara’s support empowered Erin to admit, “I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way.”

She further revealed that the infidelity occurred while they were still living together.

Erin dated Murray from 2001 to 2002, just a few months before the premier of One Tree Hill on which Murray and Bush were on-screen flames.

They later took their romance off-screen as well, tying the knot in 2005 but splitting a mere five months later.

Of this marriage, Bush admitted that it was a decision that her “very naïve 21-year-old” self made, per Entertainment.