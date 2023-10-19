Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ with Prince Harry’s schemes of Royal Family return

Meghan Markle is not happy with Prince Harry’s plans to return to his home country amid their feud with the Royal Family.

Previously, a pal of Meghan, makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed that Harry is feeling homesick. Following the news, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that it is unlikely that Meghan will return to British soil with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Now, an insider has revealed to Heat Magazine that the former Suits actress is “frustrated” with her husband’s scheming to relocate as she wants to stay “close to Hollywood.”

Now, it appears that Harry is determined to make a permanent move to NYC, while they are reportedly ‘house hunting’ in the UK.

Prince Harry is “very much leading” the search of property with Meghan in London, a source told OK! Magazine, adding that there is a “divide between” them.

“Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves.”

As for what motivated the move to New York, the Heat Magazine insider explained that “the truth is he desperately misses London, and being in the city helps.”

The source added that Harry “could easily go home for a long weekend if they lived in New York.”

However, Meghan isn’t convinced by Harry’s plan, and would much prefer to stay in California.