Kim Kardashian sets ‘age limit’ for new boyfriend after Pete Davidson romance

Kim Kardashian is capping off on the age limit of men that she wants to date following her relationship with Pete Davidson.

The reality star opened up about her dating life in Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians as she was chatting with her friends in London. The group and their sons were headed to watch England’s Arsenal F.C., via New York Post.

Before attending the game with her son, Saint West, Kim told her friends in the car that “one of the players is going to come and meet us. I don’t know who.”

At that the mom of four, 42, was teased by her friends. “There might be some cute guys,” one friend chimed in. “You never know.” The women then all looked to the reality star, who sat in the corner of the vehicle.

“Why are you all looking at me?” Kim asked. “I have age limits guys.”

Kim’s friend quipped, “You’re like, ‘after my last experience I have an age limit.’”

To that Kim responded, much to her friends’ surprise, “I just need a little bit more age appropriate. I need, like, 40s.”

She later explained in the confessional, “Listen, when you’re single and all your friends are married it’s like you have desperation written on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone.”

She added, “I’m genuinely just okay being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way.”

Kim and the SNL alum, 29, split in August 2022 after dating for nine months.

However, most recently, a source told People Magazine that Kim was “hanging out” with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., 30.

