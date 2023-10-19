King Charles, Queen Camilla make ‘passionate’ request to nation in speech

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently addressed the nation in a speech and made a request.



The King emphasized with his wife Queen Camilla besides him for tolerance and understanding, “even in the most fractious of times” in a speech valuing British values.

He persisted that “the temptation to turn ourselves into a shouting or recriminatory society must be resisted” as advised the nation on both sides of the debate to be “passionate, but not pugnacious”.

Th speech comes after the increased Middle East issues following the attack on Israel by Hamas militants, which sparked several retaliation strikes.

In his first visit to the City of London since his coronation, the monarch will address a Mansion House dinner, emphasizing the need for respect and understanding in light of the recent spike in antisemitic incidents brought on by the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. tonight, Charles and Camilla arrived at Mansion House for the customary supper and event honouring the efforts of the City of London civic organizations and Livery Companies, the district's historical and modern trade guilds.