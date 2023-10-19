Gwyneth Paltrow defends ‘nepo babies’, calls label ‘ugly moniker’

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t like the term “nepo baby”, and she recently expressed her disapproval of it.



Being the daughter of director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, Paltrow refers to the title as an "ugly moniker."

When asked about helping out her daughter Apple in an interview with Bustle, who she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Paltrow responded, "She's a very private person,".

“Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people,” Paltrow said in the interview.

Adding, “She’s really just a student, and she’s been very… She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn. But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do.”

The Seven actress pointed out that, “Nobody rips on a kid who’s like ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.’”

“The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.”

“I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker,” she expressed.

Paltrow also noted that she hopes her kids “always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”