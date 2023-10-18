Queen Mathilde skips Tiara to make demure style statement after Brussels attack

Queen Mathilde of Belgium has expressed solidarity with victims with her style statement as she skipped Tiara at her latest state banquet after deadly attack in Brussels.

The 50-year-old Queen skipped the royal accessory during the diplomatic dinner honoring President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal at Laeken Castle on Tuesday night.

Tiaras are traditionally worn for white-tie affairs, Mathilde made a more demure style statement in the wake of the tragedy.



Journalist Wim Dehandschutter turned to X, formerly Twitter, to describe the queen's act after obtainingg information from the palace.

With the video of the Queen's meeting, Wim wrote: "Why didn’t Belgian Queen Mathilde wear a tiara at yesterday’s state banquet? Several people asked me this question and I obtained information from the Royal Palace.



Mathilde preferred serenity after Monday’s terrorist attack in Brussels in which 2 Swedes were killed.