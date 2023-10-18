Britney Spears divulges men in suits gawking at her on debut record deal

File Footage

Britney Spears has recently divulged that men in suits were looking at her from top to bottom during her first record deal moment in her upcoming bombshell memoir.



In an excerpt from her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, shared via PEOPLE, Britney revealed that at the age of 15, she was all set to record her own music, as she missed performing.

“My mom had been in touch with a lawyer she’d met on my audition circuit, a man named Larry Rudolph, who she would call sometimes for business advice,” recalled the popstar.

In the book, she mentioned, “He suggested I record a demo. He had a song that Toni Braxton had recorded for her second album that had ended up on the cutting room floor. This would become the demo that I would use to get in the door at record labels.”

Larry, who became Britney’s one-time manager, took her for auditions, she wrote in the book.

“Larry took me around [New York City], and I went into rooms full of executives and sang Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing,’” she continued.

Britney said in her new book, “Gazing out at the rooms full of men in suits looking me up and down in my small dress and high heels, I sang loud.”

After the recording contract for her debut album, Baby One More Time, Britney mentioned, “The label wanted me in a studio immediately.”

“I worked for hours straight. My work ethic was strong. If you knew me then, you wouldn’t hear from me for days. I would stay in the studio as long as I could,” added the singer.

Meanwhile, Britney’s upcoming memoir will come out on October 24.