Will Smith shares hilarious 'official statement' video after Jada Pinkett Smith's claims

Will Smith has left fans in stitches with his hilarious video, titled 'official statement', amid his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shock revelation of their separation.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the "I am Legend" star has appeared to address the media circus surrounding his marriage.

The actor - in the hilarious clip, seemingly making fun of some unknown people - is seen sneezing into the crook of his arm before the camera pans out to various colourful landscapes, accompanied by upbeat music.

Will shared the video on Wednesday, seemingly making things more complicated by releasing his official statement in a funny way.

Will Smith's clip comes after his children's mother Jada Pinkett shocked the world with the revelation that she and her husband had been split up for several years.

