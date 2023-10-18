Meghan Markle won't allow Prince Harry to take Archie, Lilibet to UK

Prince Harry, who wants to spend more time back in the UK, seems to be in trouble to take any big decision about his future move as his wife Meghan Markle will reportedly won't allow Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to make the trip across the pond to see their father's family anytime soon.



Despite the Duke of Sussex's apparent interest in securing a UK base, his and Meghan's children won't be visiting royal family in the UK 'anytime soon'.



The couple, who stepped down as working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, may be feuding on raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the US or the UK amid speculation about Harry's next surprise move as the Duke is sad to be hunting a place to live in his home country.

Harry and Meghan - who currently reside in Montecito where they are working to carve out an independent life for themselves away from the Firm, have reportedly been arguing on some issues to secure their future.

However, recent reports suggest Harry is homesick for a taste of his old life, and due to a number of his UK-based ventures.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also suggests it is unlikely Meghan wants a life for her or her children in the UK even though Harry has some other plan.

"It does seem unlikely that Meghan will be visiting Britain any time soon. The same, in the short term anyway, applies to Archie and Lili. I see no substance to the rumour that Harry will split his time between the United States and Britain," the expert told told Express UK.

The expert added: "He has serious concerns about security and still has a case pending against the Home Office regarding this which is awaiting trial."

"It is obviously important is that there there is an arrangement, probably, though not necessarily with the Royal Family, which gives him a secure permanent base which he can use when he does visit Britain."

Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly split over spending more time in the UK.