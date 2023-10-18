Adele reveals struggles with alcohol as singer goes clean

Adele candidly shared that she had given up alcohol around three months ago.

According to DailyMail the singer got candid at her Vegas show and shared she beat her bad habits and that she was teetering on the verge of alcoholism.

"I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It's boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine," she said.

"So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous."

This comes after Adele candidly shared in March that she downed "four bottles of wine before lunch" amid the Covid-19 pademic.

Whilst addressing the audience, she held a glass of wine and recalled how drunk she was.

She revealed to fans and said as per Daily Star: "I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11am and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in – like we all were."

"I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically."