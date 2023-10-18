Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn down PDA: 'Things are changing'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided on toning down their public affection with each other after it emerged that there were 'tell-tale' signs of 'things changing'.



As per body language expert Darren Stanton, on behalf of Betfair Casino, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship seemingly evolved as compared to their initial days in the royal family, where they were established as an affectionate couple.

The extent of this was so much so that they drew comparisons to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were less willing to show off their love for each other when out in public.

“Harry and Megan’s relationship has evolved. When looking at their body language, their public displays of affection have changed drastically over the years.

"When they started dating and became more established as an official couple, they were very affectionate in public, almost more affectionate than William and Kate.

"But I feel that they have toned it down a bit in recent times. I have seen their engaged eye contact has decreased and they aren't as tactile with one another.

"While they do love each other and they will do anything to support one another, we tend not to see them being as openly passionate."