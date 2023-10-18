Meghan Markle faces ‘rude, blunt shock’ similar to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle appears to share a lot in common with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana of Wales.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser drew comparisons of the two royals in her piece for News.com.au noting the ‘intervening decades’ and how The Firm has ‘learnt absolutely and utterly nothing.’

Elser pointed out that both women received a ‘blunt shock’ after they married their respective princes after a brief time, unbeknownst to them what awaited at the institution.

“Both Diana and Meghan, unlike Kate, The Princess of Wales, married their princes after only relatively short relationships and with scant idea of what they were in for beyond getting note paper with a royal cypher slapped all over it and some vague notion of having to turn up for Trooping the Colour,” she wrote.

“What awaited both women on the other side of their wedding vows was a rude, blunt shock. They were expected to toe lines, wave on demand and not challenge the status quo that had been in place since before the advent of the zipper.”

The commentator shared that the Firm did not know how to deal when a royal resisted against them like these two women did.

“Ultimately, both women would defy the Men in Grey to chart their own courses, with messy, complicated consequences,” Elser continued.

“The stories of Diana and Meghan are about big dreams, big mistakes, intense personal and social dislocation, about navigating the psychological terrain of going from jubilant cheering crowds to cloistered, solitary existence, and about finding the line between bravery and ballsiness and ego-driven foolhardiness.”