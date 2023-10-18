Tom Cruise became distant with David Beckham after years of friendship, here’s why

Tom Cruise became distant with David Beckham after years of friendship

Tom Cruise and the Beckham’s were great friends, but something changed that sabotaged their relationship.

When Tom and Katie Holmes were still married in 2007, he and the Beckhams got along well and frequently made news for joint outings.

A source told The National Enquirer, “Tom did everything for them when they first moved to L.A. He practically gave them the keys to the city.”

The source further revealed to Inquirer that Tom Cruise made the choice to incorporate the Beckhams into his Scientology faith.

They turned down his offer and hurt Tom Cruise in the process. After receiving such a harsh rejection, Tom “has no intention of being friends again”, as per the outlet.

The source also reports that the Mission Impossible star apparently also invited some of his religion's prominent figures to a party that the Beckhams utterly disregarded.

“He threw them a party to meet everyone important, and the moment they were established they chucked him!” the insider reveals.

“What was an issue was the pressure to join Scientology,” the source further added, detailing on why the Beckhams avoided the Top Gun: Maverick star.

“[Tom] wouldn’t take no for an answer,” making the couple feel like “they had no choice but pull away.”