Jada Pinkett Smith presses with 'Worthy' promotion, fans pleas to wrap up publicity tour

Jada Pinkett Smith continued her book tour for her revealing memoir, Worthy, with a recent appearance in New York City.

Jada has encountered distressed fans and social media users who have fervently implored her to curtail the tell-all tour, citing the emotionally charged content.

However, Jada seemed unperturbed during her New York stop, sporting a radiant smile.

For the occasion, the Collateral actress opted for a casually chic attire, donning a tan sweatsuit complete with a zip-up top and matching sweatpants, exuding a relaxed and confident demeanor as she engaged with her readers.

Jada Pinkett Smith's publicity tour for her memoir has seen her discussing her reaction to her estranged husband Will Smith's on-stage altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Although she has emphasized that she did not instruct Will to respond to a joke about her buzzed hair (a decision she made due to her alopecia), she did share a somewhat perplexing sentiment with Vanity Fair, revealing that the incident led to a recommitment to her marriage with Will.