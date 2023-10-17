Christina Aguilera shares honest reaction to Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir

Christina Aguilera has recently shared her honest reaction to Britney Spears upcoming tell-all memoir.



During her appearance on latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 17, Christina was asked to share her views on Spears’ new book and will she part of it.

The Genie in the Bottle crooner responded, “Dude, I don't know. I don't know.”

“Am I hoping? I mean, I'm hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her and everything's beautiful,” stated the Grammy winner.

Christina added, “I think the future should be celebrated.”

However, Jimmy quipped he would like to be featured in the memoir if given the chance.

Christina mentioned, “Let's put it this way. I'd rather be it you than me. So hopefully you'll be in it. You'll make the book.”

For the unversed, Britney and Christina started with the Mickey Mouse Club in the early 90s and later both become famous pop stars.

Earlier in 2018, speaking on Jimmy late-night show, Christina remarked, “Me and Britney were definitely—there was a Britney-Christina considered rivalry thing.”

Although both singers were pitted against each other, Christina showed her support for Britney during her 2021 conservatorship hearing.

While discussing on The Enrique Santos Show, Christina shared that she has “so much respect and admiration for Britney and that she couldn't be happier for her”.

Meanwhile, Britney’s memoir The Woman in Me will come on October 24 along with Michelle Williams giving narration for the audiobook.