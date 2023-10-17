Inside Hrithik Roshan’s impressive fitness journey

Hrithik Roshan’s impressive fitness journey inspires fans

Hrithik Roshan shared his impressive weight loss journey, leaving his fans inspired by the actor’s dedication.



Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped his before and after photos following his body transformation.

In the picture collage, the 49-year-old actor shared his selfie from August 31 and another from October 7, showing major changes in his body.

"5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post shoot. Mission accomplished," Roshan began his motivational note.

The Bang Bang actor revealed that he used to skip important events including his children’s parent-teacher meetings in the past few months.

"Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM’s and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9pm," he added.

Later, the actor expressed his gratitude towards his partner-actress Saba Azad for being "likeminded in thoughts and action."



Moreover, the Koi Mil Gaya actor shared some uplifting voice notes of his mentor in a shared post.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s thriller action movie, Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone.



Reportedly, the film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.



