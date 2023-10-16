King Charles' new plan about Prince Andrew revealed amid Royal Lodge row

King Charles won't kick Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge

King Charles III has seemingly changed his mind about his younger brother Prince Andrew as Royal Lodge row rumbles on.

A royal insider has claimed that it's "not really true to say" that the 74-year-old monarch has been trying to kick the Duke of York out of lavish 30-room mansion.

"It’s not really true to say the King is trying to kick him [Prince Andrew] out," a source has told the Telegraph.



The insider added: "He will have outsourced it to his team. He will be setting them the challenge of rationalising the properties. That will have been the brief that will have gone out to his team.



"The King is pretty pragmatic. He knows his brother has got to have somewhere to live and he loves his brother, so he was never going to chuck him out on his ear."



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father will not take on any royal duties again due to his scandal, but Andrew's living situation remains unclear. There are speculations and that the monarch is looking at moving his younger brother out of his long-standing home.



Prince Andrew moved into Royal Lodge in 2002, following the death of the late Queen Mother. It's one of the largest homes on the Windsor Estate and King Charles is said to have been concerned that allowing Andrew to stay in the vast mansion is poor optics.

The Duke of York would stay there if he is responsible for the upkeep and keep it in good order. At current, Andrew has little income, with the King having cut his £249,000 annual allowance.