Over 1,000 Palestinians missing under rubble as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza

A digger arrives to move the rubble of a destroyed building as Palestinian rescuers stand by following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 16, 2023. — AFP

The death toll from relentless Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to around 2,750 on Monday since Hamas´s deadly attack on southern Israel last week with more than 1,000 people missing.



Some 9,700 people have also been injured as Israel continued its withering air campaign on targets in the Palestinian coastal enclave, the Gaza health ministry said.

More than 1,000 people are missing under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, the Palestinian civil defense team said.

In a statement, the civil defense team said many others were pulled alive out of the rubble, 24 hours after buildings were struck.

More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza in scenes of chaos and despair as Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled territory and continued massing troops Monday in preparation for a full-blown ground invasion.

Israel declared war on the group a day after waves of its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border on October 7, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

After it suffered the deadliest attack in its history, Israel unleashed a relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip that has flattened neighbourhoods and martyred hundreds of Palestinians, mainly civilians.

Following an Israeli order to move to the south of the Gaza Strip, people have fled their homes in the north of the enclave to seek shelter wherever they can, including on the streets and in UN-run schools.

Palestinians stand next to a crater caused by an explosion from an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis in the southern of Gaza Strip, on October 16, 2023. — AFP

Palestinians carrying whatever belongings they can, in bags and suitcases, or packed onto three-wheeled motorbikes, battered cars, vans and even donkey carts have become a common sight.

"No electricity, no water, no internet. I feel like I´m losing my humanity," said Mona Abdel Hamid, 55, who fled Gaza City to Rafah in the south of the enclave, and is having to stay with strangers.

Israel, Hamas deny ceasefire reports

Israel and Hamas officials denied the reports that a ceasefire had been implemented in southern Gaza to allow foreigners out of the besieged Palestinian enclave and aid to be brought in amid a deepening crisis.

Security sources in Egypt said a deal had been reached to open the Rafah border crossing to allow aid into the enclave from 0600 GMT.

Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq told Reuters that there was no truth to reports about the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt or a temporary ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement: "There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out."

The situation at the Rafah crossing remained unclear.

The bombardment of Hamas-ruled Gaza continued overnight, with residents saying it was the heaviest pounding yet in nine days of conflict.

'Urgent need for ceasefire'

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Office has raised alarm over humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave, calling for “urgent need” to halt hostilities to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"There have been very mammoth diplomatic efforts to try to make this happen. The secretary-general is constantly liaising with all the parties that are involved, and many other member states are also exercising what leverage they can. We need the security for the aid deliveries to be able to happen," UNHRO spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told CNN on Monday.

"We have seen hospitals that have been forced to evacuate. Doctors insisting that they will stay with patients who are in the ICU wards and the neonatal units, where you had the impossible choice of whether to abandon your patients or to stay with them and risk death.

The access to water, access to food, the forced evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people into southern Gaza has created a very, very difficult humanitarian situation in southern Gaza as well," Shamdasani said.

She said there is a significant amount of aid waiting at the border to get in.

Biden opposes Gaza occupation

As Israel is preparing for the Gaza invasion, US President Joe Biden has warned Israel against the occupation of the Palestinian territory, saying the ground assault would be “a big mistake”.

Massing thousands of troops and heavy weaponry in the desert south of the country, the Israeli military has said it is awaiting the "political" green light to go into northern Gaza.

In a video clip posted by CBS News’s 60 Minutes on Monday, Biden backed a humanitarian corridor to let people flee the war-hit area as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food and water, into Gaza.

“I am confident that Israel is going to act under the rules of war,” Biden said.

The US president said that he did not believe Hamas represented “all the Palestinian people” and that he wanted to see the group totally eliminated.

Biden said he did not think American troops would be necessary on the ground as Israel has one of the "finest fighting forces," even as American warships headed to the area amid growing clashes on Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

A bereaved and infuriated Israel has massed forces outside the long-blockaded enclave of 2.4 million in preparation for what the army has said would be a land, air and sea attack involving a "significant ground operation".

"We are at the beginning of intense or enhanced military operations in Gaza City," spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus said.

"It would be unsafe for civilians to stay there," he added.

Hamas backer Iran and Lebanon´s Hezbollah, which is also supported by Tehran, have warned that an invasion of Gaza would be met with a response.

A Palestinian boy carries salvageable items amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli airstrikes in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern of Gaza Strip, on October 16, 2023. — AFP

But as Israel seeks to avenge the brutal attack that also saw Hamas militants take scores of hostages including young children, the Arab League and African Union have warned an invasion could lead to "a genocide".

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned that the entire region was "on the verge of the abyss".

‘Israeli forces awaiting political green light’



Massing thousands of troops and heavy weaponry in the desert south of the country, the Israeli military has said it is awaiting the "political" green light to go into northern Gaza.

The army has told 1.1 million Palestinians in the north of the Gaza Strip to head to the south of the enclave.

But Israeli air strikes were continuing in the south of Gaza, including in Khan Yunis and Rafah, where one resident said a doctor´s house was targeted.

The UN said Monday that 47 entire families, amounting to around 500 people, have been killed in Israel´s bombing campaign.

Foreign governments and aid agencies, including the UN and Red Cross, have repeatedly criticised Israel´s evacuation order.

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Sunday that some one million Palestinians had already been displaced in the first week of the conflict — but the number was likely to be higher