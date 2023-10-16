Madonna reveals she was ‘broke, homeless and hungry’ before her stardom

Madonna got candid about her struggles during the initial days in her career and how she had to make ends meet at times.

The Like a Virgin singer kicked off her Celebration Tour in London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, where she took breaks to narrate her story from a starving artist to becoming the biggest pop star in the ’80s.

She told the crowd that she was “broke, homeless and hungry” when she started out, via Mirror.

“I was an anorexic dancer for a couple of years,” she shared. “I was broke and homeless and hungry but I was not about to go back cause I’m not a quitter.”

She continued, “So, I decided to become a musician,” adding, “When I was broke I had no money to take a bath or a shower so I would actually date men who had showers and bathrooms. I’d date them and if I thought they were cute I’d surreptitiously work into the chat – so you live alone and they’d say yes.”

The Material Girl musician, 63, explained she would ask the men if they had a bathroom and shower, and she would get looks like she was a ‘crazy person.’

She shared, “And I’d say let’s get dinner. Bl-w j--s for showers! We all have to struggle to make ends meet right? You know what I’m talking about?”