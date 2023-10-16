Kajol transforms into ‘Anjali’ on 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' silver jubilee: Watch

File Footage

Kajol celebrated 25 glorious years of her evergreen movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with a special tribute video.



As the Karan Johar’s directorial debut completed its silver jubilee, the 49-year-old B-town actress transformed herself into movie's beloved character Anjali which was beautifully played by her.

Kajol took to her Instagram handle and penned her feelings by recalling memories attached to the film.



"Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years (couldn’t find the basketball though). So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do," she wrote.

The old pal of Johar extended her heartfelt wishes as the movie was the "beginning of an amazing journey for Dharma Movies."

In the end, the actress showered praise on the movie's everlasting impact on the audience.

"Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is and always will be a labour of love."



The film which has stolen the hearts of millions featured Bollywood’s king Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in a love triangle.

Yesterday, on October 15, Shah Rukh, Rani and Karan made a surprise visit at the special screening event organised to celebrate the massive success of the movie which was released in 1998.