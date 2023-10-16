Madonna ‘didn’t think’ to survive for ‘Celebration Tour’ after health scare

File Footage

Madonna opened her Celebration Tour while addressing her feelings regards her being able to perform after her recent health scare.



“I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Madonna addressed the crowd on Saturday, October 14, during the performance at London’s O2 Arena.

“Neither did my children, that’s why I woke up with them all around me,” she said, as per Deadline.

The 65-year-old singer said that she “forgot five days of my life — or my death,” further claiming that “the angels were protecting me.”

She further pushed on the reason she “survived,” saying, “‘I’ve got to be there for my children. I’ve got to pull through for them.’”

Madonna then launched an acoustic cover of Gloria Gaynor’s song I Will Survive, quipping afterwards, “Did you think I’d lay down and die?”, adding, “Well, did you?”

“Thank you LONDON! Opening Night,” Madonna praised her fans on Instagram several hours later on Sunday, October 15. “An Evening I will never forget.”

After suffering from a serious bacterial infection earlier this year, Madonna postponed her tour dates.

The Queen of Pop had been hospitalized in June. A few days later, Madonna was released because she had just been concentrating on her recovery.