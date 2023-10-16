Inside Tyler Posey and Phem's oceanfront wedding ceremony: SEE photos

Tyler Posey and Phem's wedding through captivating photos.

Tyler Posey couldn't contain his happiness as he carried his new wife, Phem, along the beach during their wedding celebration.

The actor and the musician exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held in Malibu, California, on a beautiful Saturday, graced by the presence of notable celebrities, including his ex, Bella Thorne, the renowned singer Avril Lavigne, and his Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Hoechlin.



Exclusively obtained photos by Page Six captured the newlyweds sharing a tender kiss inside a vintage, red Chevrolet Impala, with their close friends and family as witnesses to their love.

The bride, who sported striking bright green locks for the momentous occasion, exuded radiance as she clasped the actor's hand and posed for photographs, creating a memorable visual record of their joyous day.

The actor lovingly picked her up, cradling her in his arms, as she joyfully raised her simple bouquet of green-and-white flowers into the air.

As previously reported by Page Six, the wedding ceremony unfolded at a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades, with a subsequent reception held at Duke’s Malibu, providing breathtaking views of the ocean.

A representative for Tyler Posey revealed that the guest list included stars from the film, television, and music industries who have crossed paths with the couple in their respective careers.



