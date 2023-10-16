Jodie Turner-Smith caught smoking possible joint, goes ring-less

Jodie Turner-Smith turns to marijuana for comfort amid divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith, the 37-year-old British actress, has seemingly sought solace in marijuana to cope with the emotional toll of her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

Exclusive images obtained by DailyMail captured Turner-Smith appearing to smoke what resembled a joint as she made her way to a Pilates class in Los Angeles.

She was photographed without her wedding ring since initiating divorce proceedings from Jackson, who is 45 years old, earlier this month.



This revelation about Turner-Smith's recreational choices is not entirely surprising, considering her candid remarks in 2020 when she disclosed, "I used to smoke a lot of weed, every day."

She explained her rationale, sharing, "Some people use it to focus, but for me, it was good for anxiety."

In contrast, just days before, her former husband Joshua Jackson, appeared rather somber as he was observed collecting moving supplies, hinting at the logistical aspects of their separation.

Meanwhile, Turner-Smith was seen engaged in various activities, from perusing a farmer's market to going shopping and even attending her friend Dakota Johnson's birthday party.



