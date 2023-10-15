Madonna pays emotional tribute to Michael Jackson during Celebration tour

Madonna delivered a heartfelt tribute to Michael Jackson on her Celebration tour that kicked off at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, which is the first of 78 shows across 15 countries.

During the show, the singer, 65, paid tribute to the late star with an emotional message.

Michael tragically passed away from 'acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication' at age 50 back in 2009.

Two silhouette's, appearing to be Madonna and MJ, popped on the screen and began dancing together to a BillieJean/LikeAVirgin mashup.

They then shared a sweet embrace while the message 'Never Can Say Goodbye' is shown on the screen.

While the Queen Of Pop brought all the pomp and circumstance on stage, delivering many of her biggest hits from her 40-plus year career in her first respective tour, the performance was not without its glitches.

This is Madonna's first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020.